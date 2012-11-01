Your browser is out-of-date.

BBM Sustainable Design Limited
Architects in Cooksbridge, East Sussex
Reviews (3)
    Rykehurst House, Lewes, East Sussex
    Priory Barn, Lewes, East Sussex
    ECO HOUSE
    LEAF YARD - LEWES
    St Pancras Church Annexe - LEWES
    Hastings Media Centre
    BBM Sustainable Design is a multi-award winning architectural practice based in Cooksbridge near Lewes, East Sussex with an international reputation for creating inspirational low energy buildings and neighbourhoods. Founding directors, Duncan Baker-Brown and Ian McKay have worked together since 1993 and formed the practice around an ethos of design integrity, low environmental impact and ethical awareness. The rich portfolio of completed works is testament to a successful formula of innovative design and cost effectiveness.

    Services
    • Full architectural services
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape and Urban Design
    • Sustainability Assessments
    • Teaching Lecturing and Research
    • CAD Services
    • Modelmaking
    Service areas
    South East of England
    Company awards
    • 2015 -Waste House – Winner of Special Prize and Shortlisted for the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize,
    • 2015 – Waste House – Winner of RIBA South East Regional Award
    • 2015 – Waste House – Winner of RIBA South East Regional Sustainability Award
    • 2015 – Waste House – Winner in International Green Apple Awards for the Built Environment
    • 2015 – Waste House – Shortlisted in H&V News Awards
    • 2014 – Waste House – Highly Commended in Blueprint Awards Best Sustainable Project
    • 2014 – BBM Sustainable Design shortlisted for Blueprint Awards for Award for Architecture
    • 2014 -Waste House Duncan Baker-Brown – Winner of People Environment & Achievement (PEA) Award ‘Best Echo Project Working with Schools’
    • 2014 – Waste House – Winner in 2degrees Champions Awards for Waste & Resource
    • Management and Building or Property Project of the year
    • 2014 – Waste House – finalist in Climate Week Awards
    • 2013 – Barons Down wins AJ Retrofit Award
    • 2012 – ‘The Nook, Lover’s walk’ shortlisted for AJ Retrofit award
    • 2010 – St Pancras Annexe wins Friends of Lewes Award
    • 2010 – Prince Edwards Road is ‘Commended’ by Friends of Lewes Award
    • 2010 – St Pancras Annexe is ‘Highly Commended’ Sussex Heritage Trust Awards
    • 2006 – Pinwell House wins RIBA Ibstock Downland Prize for best Sustainable Design
    • 2006 – Dyke Road Avenue wins Daily Telegraph Best Eco-House Award
    • 2006 – St Pancras School short-listed for 2006 Observer Ethical Award
    • 2005 – Dyke Road Avenue short-listed for RIBA Sustainable Design Award
    • 2005 – Dyke Road Avenue short-listed for RIBA Manser Medal part of the Stirling Prize
    • 2005 – Dyke Road Avenue wins RIBA South East Awards 2005
    • 2004 – RIBA Ibstock Downland Prize for Sparrow House
    • 2003 – First Prize RIBA Sustainable School for Canterbury Design Competition
    • 2003 – Romney Marsh Visitors Centre short-listed for Kent Building Design Award
    Address
    Cooksbridge Station House,
    BN8 4SW Cooksbridge, East Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273400319 bbm-architects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Tiziana Di Ronco
    9 months ago
    Marinos Mavrogenis
    11 months ago
    Peter Fossey
    about 4 years ago
