Our lives are not generic so why are our buildings?

Buildings should be designed to suit the way we occupy and use them. We believe that by asking our clients questions, and challenging preconceptions, we can create inspiring architecture designed with you and for you.

The common presumption is that employing an architect is expensive, stressful and can be a once in a lifetime project. At Woodside Parker Kirk, we believe that we can create spaces which respond and adapt to your demands and within your budget. Using our expertise, we will reduce risks and make exciting architecture available to you.

Our blog and case studies guide you through projects from start to finish, as well as all the challenges met along the way. We break the process down into stages, and the decisions made are explained in order to understand the end result. Obtaining consents from the council can provide a challenge, however, if they are approached and consulted as early as possible, a successful solution can be achieved. Download our case study articles for explaining each step of the process.

Our Pinterest page is full of inspiring images. It is a great tool for visualising, sharing and discussing ideas with our clients. Instagram allows us to share an insight into the office and our outlook on architecture. On Twitter, we discuss and promote self build architecture within the wider community, in Scotland and abroad. You can follow, like, and interact with us on a variety of social media platforms.

We promote our client focused service and our approach to design. Our service is to provide a creative solution which answers your questions and the challenges are met.

Great architecture is our passion and we believe everyone should live, work, and enjoy spaces which suit their lifestyle.