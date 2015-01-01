Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Woodend Cottage, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
    Woodend Cottage, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses Iron/Steel
    Woodend Cottage, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses Iron/Steel
    Woodend Cottage
    Ferry Road Studio, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
    Ferry Road Studio, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Scandinavian style gastronomy
    Ferry Road Studio, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Office spaces & stores
    Ferry Road Studio
    Drumpark Plot 1, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
    Drumpark Plot 1, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Rustic style houses
    Drumpark Plot 1, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Rustic style houses
    Drumpark Plot 1
    Kirrie, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
    Kirrie, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses
    Kirrie, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses
    Kirrie
    Plywood + Bolts, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
    Plywood + Bolts, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Plywood + Bolts, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Plywood + Bolts
    Drumpark 2, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
    Drumpark 2, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Rustic style houses Stone
    Drumpark 2, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Country style garden Stone
    Drumpark 2
    Our lives are not generic so why are our buildings?

    Buildings should be designed to suit the way we occupy and use them. We believe that by asking our clients questions, and challenging preconceptions, we can create inspiring architecture designed with you and for you.

    The common presumption is that employing an architect is expensive, stressful and can be a once in a lifetime project. At Woodside Parker Kirk, we believe that we can create spaces which respond and adapt to your demands and within your budget. Using our expertise, we will reduce risks and make exciting architecture available to you.

    Our blog and case studies guide you through projects from start to finish, as well as all the challenges met along the way. We break the process down into stages, and the decisions made are explained in order to understand the end result. Obtaining consents from the council can provide a challenge, however, if they are approached and consulted as early as possible, a successful solution can be achieved. Download our case study articles for explaining each step of the process.

    Our Pinterest page is full of inspiring images. It is a great tool for visualising, sharing and discussing ideas with our clients. Instagram allows us to share an insight into the office and our outlook on architecture. On Twitter, we discuss and promote self build architecture within the wider community, in Scotland and abroad. You can follow, like, and interact with us on a variety of social media platforms.

    We promote our client focused service and our approach to design. Our service is to provide a creative solution which answers your questions and the challenges are met.

    Great architecture is our passion and we believe everyone should live, work, and enjoy spaces which suit their lifestyle.

    Service areas
    Scotland
    Address
    37 Ferry Road
    EH6 4AF Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    www.woodsideparker-kirk.co.uk

    Reviews

    Home and Co
    Really lovely guys, a small practice who put a lot of care and attention into the projects they work on. Really listened to their clients to come up with creative solutions centred around creating the best possible use of space, with an emphasis on sunlight and direction, so crucial in Scotland! Would highly recommend.
    over 1 year ago
