At Crown Pavilions we are passionate about creating beautiful living spaces for the garden. Our pavilions are designed and individually hand crafted in our Oxfordshire workshops to ensure unsurpassed quality and attention to detail.
The Crown collection ranges from luxury wooden gazebos to bespoke garden rooms complete with double glazed bi fold doors, premium engineered oak flooring and the opton of underfloor heating.
- Service areas
- Oxfordshire
- Address
-
6b Lys mill farm, Watlington,
OX49 5EP Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
+44-1491612820 www.crownpavilions.com