Random Makes produce bespoke, handmade furnishings and accessories using, and taking inspiration from mid 20th century, printed fabrics. Unused, souvenir tea towels are made into double-sided cushions, which celebrate the diversity of the UK, whilst truly individual lampshades are adorned with vintage prints. Due to the nature of the fabrics used, no two items are alike.

Influenced by vintage, printed textiles, Random Makes have also developed a range of accessories and stitched illustrations, bringing a contemporary twist to everyday objects and situations.