Keith Brymer Jones
Furniture & Accessories in W10 6bl
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Keith Brymer Jones Word Range

    Keith Brymer Jones is a British designer from London who has been using traditional graft to make modern ceramics for over three decades. The Word Range by Keith Brymer Jones was first created twenty years ago. Originally attracted to words because of their shapes, rather than their meanings, Keith now sells a huge array of table and homeware items in the collection.

    Working from his studio in Whitstable, Kent, which is housed inside an old bakery, Keith still hand designs every new item in the range (oh yes, it’s all very hands on!). Once he is happy with each shape he then works with his team on the factory floor to ensure the finished items are as good as the prototypes. All of the pieces in the Word Range are then finished by hand.

    Keith’s design philosophy is a simple one; to create stylish yet simple products that are pleasing to the eye and, above all, are practical in the modern home and make people happy!

