Sabbini &amp; Co. Tile Merchants
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Banbridge
Reviews (7)
    • Marble Hallway Tiles, Sabbini & Co. Tile Merchants Sabbini & Co. Tile Merchants Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Marble Hallway Tiles

    Sabbini & Co. Tile Merchants are one of Ireland’s premier tile companies. We specialise in the design, supply and installation of luxury tiles, natural and man-made stone, bespoke furniture and wooden flooring for domestic and commercial properties. Our main client base is high-end, affluent patrons based in Northern Ireland and the ROI however we also undertake regular contracts throughout mainland UK.

    Services
    • tiles
    • tiling
    • stone
    • Wooden Flooring
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Design
    • Supply and Fit.
    Service areas
    UK and Ireland and Banbridge
    Address
    6 Ballydown Road
    BT32 4JB Banbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-2840628787 www.sabbini.com
    Luxury tiles, stone, wooden flooring and more for domestic and commercial properties.

    Reviews

    J BALEISA
    Joe went extra mile to get me advise and the best deal on the tiles.He is credit to a business!
    about 1 year ago
    C
    I'm pretty certain that this is a joke company. Came to my house to do a quote over 10 weeks ago. Rang them two weeks later for the quote and they said they were busy. Rang them 3 weeks, 4 weeks, 5 weeks and 6 weeks later everyday with each time them telling me the quote was on its way. 10 weeks later and I'm still waiting for the quote. Clearly not a serious company and one to avoid.
    about 1 year ago
    Christine Wilson
    Great service, helpful and keenly priced
    about 3 years ago
