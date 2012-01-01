Limestone Gallery specialises in the manufacture and installation of bespoke stonework of all kinds in limestone, marble, granite and onyx. Each stone is carefully sourced and monitored to ensure a consistent high quality that will fulfill our clients’ expectations. With residential and commercial projects all over the world we offer a vast choice of high quality stone for every project.

We manufacture stonework of all kinds including staircases, fire-surrounds, carved basins, kitchen islands, wet-rooms and shower-trays and solid carved bathtubs. Since 1996, Limestone Gallery has developed a unique range of solid carved bathtubs to offer the ultimate in bathroom luxury. Each is carved from a single block of stone and these are now specified in exclusive projects all over the world. The bathtubs may be made to measure and are available in a range of stones and alternative designs. The unique nature of each piece of stone means it is doubly important to get the final stage right. In recognition of this specialised field Limestone Gallery has created its own Installation team, available for its projects both in the UK and abroad. The team has experience of all kinds of stonework from unique challenges of antique reclaimed flooring to the rigorous accuracy of a cantilevered staircase. The high quality of our stone and installation work has enabled us to work with many leading architects and interior designers including Foster and Partners, David Chipperfield and Jane Churchill. Please forward details of your current project. Whatever your stone requirements it is always worth contacting us. A price list is not included due to the extensive range of materials on offer and bespoke nature of much of our work. Our prices are however very competitive and we will happily provide a quote upon request.