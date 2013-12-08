Polidori.Barbera Design was formed in 1996 by the dynamic partnership of Luisa Polidori and Cristiana Barbera. Both graduates of Rome's Academy of Fine Arts, Polidori and Barbera combine their fine art background with their extended knowledge of traditional decorating techniques to define or unify an interior to our clients individual needs . Their range of textured plaster finishes vary from smooth and high polished to an earthy bas relief, from a silky shimmer to a soft leather feel, all suitable for interiors, exteriors and wet areas. To truly customize each space, Polidori. Barbera Design offers consultation and provides samples.