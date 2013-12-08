Your browser is out-of-date.

Polidori Barbera Design
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
    • Pool Area, Polidori Barbera Design Polidori Barbera Design Modern pool
    Pool Area, Polidori Barbera Design Polidori Barbera Design Modern pool
    Pool Area
    FBC London, Polidori Barbera Design Polidori Barbera Design Modern bars & clubs
    FBC London
    Harrogate, Polidori Barbera Design Polidori Barbera Design Modern living room
    Harrogate

    Polidori.Barbera Design was formed in 1996 by the dynamic partnership of Luisa Polidori and Cristiana Barbera. Both graduates of Rome's Academy of Fine Arts, Polidori and Barbera combine their fine art background with their extended knowledge of traditional decorating techniques to define or unify an interior to our clients individual needs . Their range of textured plaster finishes vary from smooth and high polished to an earthy bas relief, from a silky shimmer to a soft leather feel, all suitable for interiors, exteriors and wet areas. To truly customize each space, Polidori. Barbera Design offers consultation and provides samples.

    Services
    • walls design
    • special plaster finishes
    Service areas
    all the world and London
    Address
    Studio 19, 249 Kensal Road
    W10 5DB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7747032568 www.polidori-barbera.com
