DARING TO BE DIFFERENT

Specialist in luxurious surfaces for floor and wall as well as architectural elements,

De Ferranti sources rare and unusual products that are exquisitely beautiful and unbelievably imaginative. Many of the materials replicate the decorative style of important historical buildings in Rome and Athens, often reviving ancient techniques that are lost to the majority of today’s artisans. Other surfaces are collected further afield – eg. from North Africa and the Middle East to India and South East Asia.

USING MODERN METHODS

Yet all of De Ferranti’s handpicked craftsmen are adept at combining old methods with modern technology to create products that are ideal for contemporary interiors. Nothing could be more cutting edge than a gleaming floor of German silver with a gently hammered surface or highly polished African brown limestone in each and every room of a river penthouse. With eco-consciousness of the utmost importance, De Ferranti is also sourcing, reclaiming and reinventing materials where possible and can provide, for example, reclaimed teak flooring or mosaics painstakingly recreated from off-cuts.

SEEKING NEW SOLUTIONS

Supplying architects, designers and a range of international clients, De Ferranti offers unique solutions for residential and commercial projects no matter how large or small, simple or ornate whether it’s a conservatory floor or the cupola of a chapel. De Ferranti’s customers are highly discerning individuals in search of distinctive decoration, which is why the product range is constantly being supplemented to answer this demand. Many clients seeks the ultimate in opulent surfaces, but exclusive needn’t always be expensive. There are a number of stock products such as polished limestone that provide affordable luxury.

REMARKABLE PRODUCT RANGES

Just a few of the diverse treasures sourced from around the globe include:

Terracotta • Limestone • Marble • Onyx • Diamanti • Mirror • Carved Stone • Embossed Work • Leather • Metal Tiles • Mosaics • Pavements • Ceramics • Cinammon, Coconut & Palm • Pietre Dure • Scagliola • Bone & Horn • Jali • Semi-Precious Slab • Frescoes & Iconography • Shellwork • Fayum Portraits • Inlaid Timber Briquettes • Stencilled Stone • Ancient Floors • Gesso • Objects of Desire • Woodfired Terracotta • Rare Limestones • Lava • Rare Marbles • Textures • & So much more...