We travel to the ends of the earth to seek out the most original and unusual stones and marbles. We have discovered many fascinating materials including stone from lost quarries and mines. We have revived ancient craft techniques and invented new ones. For example, the skills we use to restore antique floors also allow us to distress new-cut stone to give an authentic patina of age. Our experience, product knowledge and sheer curiosity guarantee exceptional products, our attention to detail absolute. For instance, we offer three beautiful white marbles: from Italy, from Spain and from India. Each is renowned in its own way, with innate qualities which dictate when and where it should be used. We also assure the quality by setting up our own supply lines, because we are extremely discerning about who and what we want to work with. We only ever choose sources and materials which are reliable and of high quality.