Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics
Artists & Artisans in London
    Kitchen ceramics, Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics
    
    Kitchen ceramics
    Swimming Pool, Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics
    
    
    Swimming Pool

    Alex Zdankowicz designs and creates bespoke ceramic, site specific work for any wall area interior or exterior which would benefit from having a ceramic art installat

    Services
    Design Making Installation
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • London
    Company awards
    • Royal Society of Arts design commendation 
    • Best trade stand at Chelsea Flower Show—contributing artist
    Address
    Unit 2, Studio 54, Second Floor Studios and Arts, Harrington Way
    SE18 5NR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7791725826 www.alexzdankowicz.co.uk
