Alex Zdankowicz designs and creates bespoke ceramic, site specific work for any wall area interior or exterior which would benefit from having a ceramic art installat
- Services
- Design Making Installation
- Service areas
- Throughout the UK and worldwide
- London
- Company awards
- Royal Society of Arts design commendation
- Best trade stand at Chelsea Flower Show—contributing artist
- Address
-
Unit 2, Studio 54, Second Floor Studios and Arts, Harrington Way
SE18 5NR London
United Kingdom
+44-7791725826 www.alexzdankowicz.co.uk
Legal disclosure
Period Homes
House and Garden
Country Living