New Home Building Brokers
Designers in Perth WA, Australia
Projects

    Finished Home in Perth
    Finished Home in Perth
    Finished Homes
    Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Finished Homes

    Why people choose to build with a broker

    Many of our clients choose to build with us after experiencing difficulties with building and planning. This can include architect and designer cost blow-outs, designs not meeting the your brief or simply a need for independent guidance through the complex process of building. We also offer you more choice, with 15 of Perth’s top designers and more than 90 leading builders. 

    To quote one client, “NHBB are an advocate for YOUR side of the build someone who understands every aspect of the building industry and can guide you through the process and manage the builder on your behalf, someone looking out for YOU!”

    Services
    • A range of market leading services. NHBB offer a range of market leading services covering all building options and can assist with any building project saving you tens of thousands on Custom Builds
    • luxury homes
    • Narrow Lot Homes
    • Unit Developments and Knock-down & Rebuilds.
    Service areas
    • Perth Western Australia
    • Subiaco
    • Perth WA
    • Australia
    Company awards
    HIA & MBA Customer Service Awards
    Address
    55 Salvardo Road
    6008 Perth WA, Australia
    Australia
    +61-1300383262 www.nhbb.com.au
