Why people choose to build with a broker

Many of our clients choose to build with us after experiencing difficulties with building and planning. This can include architect and designer cost blow-outs, designs not meeting the your brief or simply a need for independent guidance through the complex process of building. We also offer you more choice, with 15 of Perth’s top designers and more than 90 leading builders.

To quote one client, “NHBB are an advocate for YOUR side of the build someone who understands every aspect of the building industry and can guide you through the process and manage the builder on your behalf, someone looking out for YOU!”