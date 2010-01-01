Sian Zeng is an award-winning design company renowned for its imaginative wallpapers and interior accessories inspired by designer Sian Zeng’s own dream-like narratives.Originally born in China, Sian moved to Hungary when she was 7 and sees her multicultural upbringing as the inspiration behind her imaginative concepts. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Sian won the Elle Decoration Young Talent of the Year Award for 2010/2011 and her products are now stocked worldwide.Creating and designing from her London studio, she continues to explore the possibilities of cutting-edge technologies alongside traditional techniques to create an exciting, storybook collection of wallpapers, cushions and home accessories, while also working with world-renowned interior designers to offer clients unique furnishings and contemporary wallpapers in a beautiful range of colours and patterns.