Sian Zeng
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Seasons Wallpaper Collection, Sian Zeng
    +5
    Seasons Wallpaper Collection
    A Wonderful Journey to a Tropical Land of Mischievous Dinos, Sian Zeng
    +7
    A Wonderful Journey to a Tropical Land of Mischievous Dinos
    Magnetic Woodlands Wallpaper, Sian Zeng
    +3
    Magnetic Woodlands Wallpaper
    BED TIME STORIES , Sian Zeng
    +4
    BED TIME STORIES

    Sian Zeng is an award-winning design company renowned for its imaginative wallpapers and interior accessories inspired by designer Sian Zeng’s own dream-like narratives.Originally born in China, Sian moved to Hungary when she was 7 and sees her multicultural upbringing as the inspiration behind her imaginative concepts. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Sian won the Elle Decoration Young Talent of the Year Award for 2010/2011 and her products are now stocked worldwide.Creating and designing from her London studio, she continues to explore the possibilities of cutting-edge technologies alongside traditional techniques to create an exciting, storybook collection of wallpapers, cushions and home accessories, while also working with world-renowned interior designers to offer clients unique furnishings and contemporary wallpapers in a beautiful range of colours and patterns.

    Services
    • wallpaper
    • Soft furnishings
    • Bespoke Illustrations
    • gift
    Service areas
    • Europe
    • America
    • Australasia
    • London
    Company awards
    Elle Decoration Young Talent of the Year, Maison et Objet Les Découvertes prize
    Address
    studio 112, 18-22 Creekside
    SE8 3DZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086917770 www.sianzeng.com
    Legal disclosure

    Sian Zeng

    Reviews

    Pablo Ledesma
    almost 7 years ago
    Hugues Cremona
    about 7 years ago
    Ia Bergman
    Sian Zeng's dreamlike designs magically transform a room into a fairytale landscape. I love waking up under her hand drawn winter snowdrift cloudscape.
    about 7 years ago
