ihearthomes
Furniture & Accessories in Newport
Projects

    VIntage Suitcases
    Logo

    ihearthomes are passionate and a little excitable about all things home! We have always loved making that house into a home and love gorgeous items that really make the difference. From quirky wooden signs to romantic rustic hanging hearts, we love all the items we sell. Customer service is very important and we are always here to help. We always answer emails within 1 working day and aim to dispatch parcels within 2 working days at the most. 
    We have worked hard to find the right suppliers with the right items for us. We only order items that we adore and would be happy to receive as a gift.  We have beautiful wedding decorations and gifts, stunning children's items, heart warming hearts, gorgeous signs and plaques, lots of fab Christmas items and just really pretty little 'bits'.  Take a look around the site and see what takes your fancy.  We have recently started selling some gorgeous handmade and personalised items too, so you'll find something for anyone!

    Services
    Home ware & Gifts website.
    Service areas
    Newport
    Address
    35 Enterprise way,
    NP20 2AQ Newport
    United Kingdom
    +44-7919383865 www.ihearthomes.co.uk
