Gillian Weir Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Otley, Leeds
    • At Gillian Weir, we understand luxury. Our focus is creating effortlessly elegant, bespoke surroundings for our clients, always delivered with our impeccable attention to detail.

    With over 16 years’ experience, the Gillian Weir Team is ever growing but our focus on personal service remains the same. As does our objective; to source, design and supply the finest tablewares, linens and accessories to the most luxurious yachts, homes and aircraft in the world.

    As well as sourcing exquisite pieces for you, we provide a full project management service, from consultations to quality checking and delivery to even the most remote locations. In addition, we pride ourselves on our aftercare service; we keep a record of all measurements and project details, so you can re-order seamlessly.

    We’re able to complete any scale of project, from collaborations with owners, architects and designers to ongoing procurement and replacement orders. In addition, our close relationships with sought-after brands and suppliers enable us to go beyond the brief and provide a range of options, making even the most bespoke requests a reality.

    Services
    We design source and supply luxury interior accessories.
    Service areas
    Otley,Leeds
    Address
    88-93 Pegholme Mill, Wharfebank Business Centre
    LS21 3JP Otley, Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1943467353 www.gillianweir.co.uk
