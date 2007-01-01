Jonathan Clark Architects are an award winning, enthusiastic, innovative and widely published practice providing a high degree of attention and expertise to each individual client.
Approach:
As a result of close collaboration between client, architect, consultants and contractor, each finished scheme is totally unique and individually tailored to meet our client's original vision. We have developed long-term relationships with many of our clients by first understanding their needs and operations and then by looking beyond the ordinary to produce architecture and interiors that not only meet our clients' needs and brief but also exceed their expectations. We listen to our clients rather than imposing a style or fixed approach upon them. Our aim is to produce buildings that our clients can enjoy and be inspired by as well as live or work in comfortably.
- Company awards
- WAN Colour in Architecture Award 2015, Finalist; Civic Trust Awards 2013, Regional Finalist; Restaurant and Bar Design Awards 2011, Finalist; Galvanising Awards 2010, Finalist; RIBA London Awards 2010, Winner; BCSE Awards 2010, Finalist; WAN Awards 2010, Finalist; Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2010, Finalist; The Architects' Journal Small Project Award 2007, Finalist.
30 Kings Bench Street, (Visitor entrance at 40 Glasshill Street)
SE1 0QX London
United Kingdom
+44-2076081111 www.jonathanclark.co.uk
