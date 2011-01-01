Your browser is out-of-date.

WLE London
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    WLE London Luxury Interiors

    Lifestyle luxury knitwear brand based in London. We use most the luxurious Cashwool yarns and highly skilled craftsmanship to create a new vision of luxury lifestyle knitwear. WLE London combines the classic look with a new innovative, creative and experimental approach. Mixing different disciplines WLE crosses boundaries, in a new and contemporary way, across luxury lifestyle interiors and fashion knitwear garments. Incorporating the key element of sustainability to the brands products, made to size, no waste.

    Services
    Bespoke and wholesale soft furnishing
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Textprint 2011
    Address
    WC1N 2NP London
    United Kingdom
    www.wlelondon.com
