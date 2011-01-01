Lifestyle luxury knitwear brand based in London. We use most the luxurious Cashwool yarns and highly skilled craftsmanship to create a new vision of luxury lifestyle knitwear. WLE London combines the classic look with a new innovative, creative and experimental approach. Mixing different disciplines WLE crosses boundaries, in a new and contemporary way, across luxury lifestyle interiors and fashion knitwear garments. Incorporating the key element of sustainability to the brands products, made to size, no waste.