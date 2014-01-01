Cluck Cluck! From Suffolk brings a charming array of witty drawings featuring hens, pheasants, owls and a growing number of other birds. The designs follow a simple theme of black line drawing, cream background and a touch of colour with occasional feathers. This lovely collection is available on a range of products from kitchen fabrics, greetings cards and prints. It is entirely made and sourced in England.
Hill House, Offton
IP8 4RS Ipswich
United Kingdom
www.cluckcluck.biz