Woodenfloors.uk.com
Flooring in London
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Reeves Mews
    Hill Street, Mayfair
    Fitzjohns Avenue
    FSC Handfinished engineered Oak planks

    Woodenfloors.uk.com pride ourselves in providing our clients with the best range of wooden floors in London. Our goal is a simple one, to offer our clients the highest levels of service and the best range of quality wood flooring, all for the most competitive prices possible. We have a vast range of solid and engineered wood flooring including parquet flooring and Versailles panels. We have a full restoration and refurbishment department as well if you want to give your existing floors the kiss of life. So, if you are thinking of buying a new wooden floor or refurbishing your existing one, give us a call or come and visit us in our North West London showroom, as we will be delighted to help you. All of our hand samples, estimates and site surveys are free of charge - so don't hesitate to give us a call.

    Think Wood....Think Woodenfloors.uk.com

    Services
    Supply and or installation of high quality solid or engineered wood flooring with full repair and restoration service
    Service areas
    Central London., Greater London Area, and Hertfordshire
    Address
    71-73 Fairfax Road
    NW64EE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076251701 www.woodenfloors.uk.com

    Reviews

    Gary JB
    First class selection, service and fitting. These guys tick all the boxes and really know their stuff. Service has been superb from my first visit to the showroom through to the final fitting at my house. Top guys in every way.
    over 7 years ago
    Richard A
    Excellent service. Great selection of flooring. Jonathan Defriend was extremely professional and my floor was laid with no problems. With an impressive list of past jobs, I have no problem recommending them.
    over 7 years ago
    Paul Tysall
    This company came to the rescue following an extensive insurance claim. Most notably they ENSURED that firstly the underfloor was prepared to the highest required standards BEFORE even fitting the final product. Fitting was carried out in an equally professional way; the Proprietor, Jonathan Defriend, kept a very personal eye on progress which left us with the secure knowledge of a job well done. It was service not price that counted here.
    over 7 years ago
