Rupert Bevan Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews
    Rupert Bevan and his company are the designers, makers and finishers of fine bespoke furniture and specialist interiors. They offer a complete service from initial consultation to final fitting, and an incomparable opportunity for involvement in the creative process. The spectrum of projects they undertake is vast and varied, ranging from unique furniture developed exclusively with the clients, to custom wall finishes such as antiqued mirror glass and cracked gesso, to complete interior projects.

    Designed with keen awareness of both aesthetics and functionality, Rupert Bevan’s furniture and finishes are luxurious while understated, compelling but unpretentious. Everything is made with the utmost care and expertise by some of the finest craftspeople in the country, ensuring longevity alongside timeless design.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Consultation
    • Furniture Design
    • Furniture Making
    • Specialist Finishing
    • Wall Finishes
    • Onsite Fitting
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    London & All across UK
    Address
    11 Lonsdale Road
    NW6 6RA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077311919 www.rupertbevan.com

    Reviews

