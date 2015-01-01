Vintage and Floral are makers of fine handmade patchwork quilts founded by the talented British designer and patchwork and quilt-maker Jennifer Campbell Kirk. Launched at Somerset House London in 2013 after losing both parents in quick succession, Jennifer was taught by her 81 year old Texan mother-in-law to help her overcome her grief. Jennifer found patchwork so therapeutic that she would spend 8-9 hours a day sewing- she was hooked. Quilting probably saved her life. In memory of her parents, Jennifer produces nine of each beautiful quilt, making them limited editions. Each quilt is one of a kind and is individually handmade to order.

Jennifer's inspiration comes from historical collections and archives of quilt patterns dated from c.18-c.20th looking at the significance of the names and stories behind traditional American quilts. Jennifer combines these timeless designs with her love for vintage and antique inspired textiles. Her processes fuses the industrial use of a sewing machine with traditional hand quilting and stitching. She works with cotton, linen, silk, wool and bamboo and uses traditional techniques in her practice passed down to her by her mother-in-law, the traditional way patchwork was taught from one woman to another.