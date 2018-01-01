Your browser is out-of-date.

Landscaping Team London
Landscape Designers in London
Reviews (1)
    • Landscaping Team London is the company that can help you with turning your garden into that inspiring and functional place you have always dreamed of. We specialise in both soft and hard garden landscaping and have the skills, experience, and knowledge to perfectly transform any green spot into a place of relaxation and a meeting point for the whole family throughout the warm seasons. As the leading landscapers in the capital, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with quality services that always meet and exceed their expectations. Our endless list of services includes garden landscaping, fencing, turfing, paving and even installation of window boxes. Pay our website a visit and check our complete list of our services and special offers.

    Services
    • Garden Landscaping
    • Turfing
    • Garden Fencing
    • Paving
    • Patio Laying
    • Levelling
    • Window Boxers and Planters
    • Decking Installation
    • Artificial Hedge Installation
    • Artificial Grass Installation
    • Shed Installation
    • Trellis Installation
    • Roof Terrace Design
    • Garden Lighting
    • Exterior Planting
    • Storage Solutions
    • Resin Bound Surfacing
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Moffat Rd
    SW17 7EZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034044088 www.landscapinglondonuk.co.uk

    Reviews

    woodwarddemi
    They did a lovely job laying a new turf in my back garden. The landscapers' attention to detail was what impressed us the most and we were more than pleased with the whole garden transformation. Would definitely recommend!
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
