LivingFunky
General Contractors in London
    • LivingFunky is a Design and Build Company transforming properties into funky stylish homes whilst adding adding significant value to them. We are known for pushing the boundaries of style leaving our homeowners, feeling happy and amazed.

    Services
    • Full Service Design and Build
    • In Home Consultations
    • Space Planning
    • Design
    • New House Build
    • Extensions
    • Garage Conversions
    • Kitchen and Bathroom Design and Installation
    • Garden Buildings
    • Garden Landscaping
    • Interior Design and Styling
    • Made to measure Blinds Curtains & Soft Furnishings
    Service areas
    London and the South East
    Company awards
    Passivhaus Certified
    Address
    SE19 2PY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032808577 Livingfunky.co.uk
