Mailen Design was formed in 2010 to pursue Architecture, Interiors and Urban Design work across several scales and for a variety of clients. The Practice believes in a model of design that seeks to involve numerous collaborators and disciplines to contribute to a shared goal. Through constant questioning, experimentation, innovation and collaboration they create great buildings, spaces, places and objects. With a passionate commitment to modern methods of construction and environmentally sustainable design Mailen Design hopes to influence a new generation of buildings which are more relevant to our modern world whilst maintaining a small footprint.
Their growing studio is based in Islington and is made up of staff with a wide range of skills bringing particular expertise to the different stages of their designs.
- Services
- architectural design
- Interior Design
- Furniture Design
- Project Management
- Service areas
- London & All across UK
- Company awards
- Best Non Food Retail Interior Design—Domus Clerkenwell, Best Retail Interior—Domus W1
- Address
-
ScreenWorks, Unit G13, 22 Highbury Grove, Islington
N5 2EA London
United Kingdom
+44-2034783990 www.mailendesign.com