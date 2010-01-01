Mailen Design was formed in 2010 to pursue Architecture, Interiors and Urban Design work across several scales and for a variety of clients. The Practice believes in a model of design that seeks to involve numerous collaborators and disciplines to contribute to a shared goal. Through constant questioning, experimentation, innovation and collaboration they create great buildings, spaces, places and objects. With a passionate commitment to modern methods of construction and environmentally sustainable design Mailen Design hopes to influence a new generation of buildings which are more relevant to our modern world whilst maintaining a small footprint.

Their growing studio is based in Islington and is made up of staff with a wide range of skills bringing particular expertise to the different stages of their designs.