MailenDesign
Architects in London
    Mailen Design was formed in 2010 to pursue Architecture, Interiors and Urban Design work across several scales and for a variety of clients. The Practice believes in a model of design that seeks to involve numerous collaborators and disciplines to contribute to a shared goal. Through constant questioning, experimentation, innovation and collaboration they create great buildings, spaces, places and objects. With a passionate commitment to modern methods of construction and environmentally sustainable design Mailen Design hopes to influence a new generation of buildings which are more relevant to our modern world whilst maintaining a small footprint.

    Their growing studio is based in Islington and is made up of staff with a wide range of skills bringing particular expertise to the different stages of their designs.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    London & All across UK
    Company awards
    Best Non Food Retail Interior Design—Domus Clerkenwell, Best Retail Interior—Domus W1
    Address
    ScreenWorks, Unit G13, 22 Highbury Grove, Islington
    N5 2EA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034783990 www.mailendesign.com
