Tyler Mandic Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (4)
    • Silence in the City - Maisonette in Chelsea, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern pool
    Silence in the City - Maisonette in Chelsea, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern dining room
    Silence in the City - Maisonette in Chelsea, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern dining room
    Silence in the City - Maisonette in Chelsea
    Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Terrace house
    Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Classic style living room
    Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Classic style kitchen
    Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation

    Tyler Mandic renovate, refurbish and build fine residential properties exclusively in Chelsea, Kensington, Mayfair and Westminster. Combining the services of an excellent Architectural & Interior Design Practice with those of an award winning, high quality local building company.

    As well as the architectural design and actual building work, TylerMandic deal with all related planning applications and approvals, freeholder and managing agent licenses and permissions and party wall agreements your project demands. We take care of the appointment, coordination and supervision of specialist consultants, building work inspections as well as final certification from local authorities. 

    Most importantly we also take responsibility for all quality control throughout your project. Our clients are offered a seamless service with one point of contact and importantly, someone who is responsible and accountable for your entire project in addition to the design and build elements.

    Services
    architect; design; planning permission; building; construction; interior design; project management
    Service areas
    • Chelsea
    • Kensington
    • Kensington and Chelsea
    • Westminster
    • mayfair
    • SW1X
    • SW3
    • SW5
    • W8
    • SW7
    • London
    Address
    82, Chelsea Manor Street
    SW3 5QJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073525250 www.tylermandic.co.uk

    Reviews

    Peter Fischli
    There are so many talented designers and architects in London so its important to make a personal connection with someone before trusting them with your home.
    about 4 years ago
    Jan Goodridge
    I used Tyler Mandic when redesigning my flat in Kensington. They were very professional and came up with a design which I love. I also used them for certain aspects of interior design, sourcing furniture etc. I found them easy to work with and was thrilled with the end result.
    over 4 years ago
    M U Khan
    We have employed Tyler-Mandic for complete refurbishment of our house in Chelsea, as we needed architects for design and planning approvals, a good reputable builder, so the idea of working with one single company was very appealing. Peter and Gordana are very knowledgeable and experienced in all issues of renovations, realistic about the budget and good at explaining the process. We are delighted with the results and recommend them highly.
    over 1 year ago
