Tyler Mandic renovate, refurbish and build fine residential properties exclusively in Chelsea, Kensington, Mayfair and Westminster. Combining the services of an excellent Architectural & Interior Design Practice with those of an award winning, high quality local building company.

As well as the architectural design and actual building work, TylerMandic deal with all related planning applications and approvals, freeholder and managing agent licenses and permissions and party wall agreements your project demands. We take care of the appointment, coordination and supervision of specialist consultants, building work inspections as well as final certification from local authorities.

Most importantly we also take responsibility for all quality control throughout your project. Our clients are offered a seamless service with one point of contact and importantly, someone who is responsible and accountable for your entire project in addition to the design and build elements.