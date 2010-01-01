Based in Plymouth, UK - Rogers and Jones Architects established in 2010 by Tom Rogers RIBA BSc(Hons) BArch(Hons) and Graham Jones RIBA BA., Dip.Arch offer a wide spectrum of architectural service drawing on the directors' extensive experience within the profession.

Our practice prides itself on being client-focused, delivering design solutions that bring value to your project through the quality of the design. We evaluate the design brief and look for creative solutions that ensure your design aspirations are met in the most appropriate, innovative and practical manner and within the budgetary constraints whilst also working within statutory bodies requirements.

Rogers and Jones Architects are happy to discuss any form of construction project with our clients making use of our experience in a variety of sectors: Public, private and social housing, bespoke housing designs and domestic extensions, commercial sector projects including retail and warehouse schemes, leisure developments, public and private health sector projects and education establishments. The projects displayed are a selection of schemes providing an insight to the practice's potential.