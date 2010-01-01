Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rogers and Jones Architects
Architects in Plymouth
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Extension and Alterations - St. Bridget's Avenue, Plymouth, Rogers and Jones Architects Rogers and Jones Architects Modern houses
    Extension and Alterations - St. Bridget's Avenue, Plymouth, Rogers and Jones Architects Rogers and Jones Architects Modern dining room
    Extension and Alterations - St. Bridget's Avenue, Plymouth, Rogers and Jones Architects Rogers and Jones Architects Modern kitchen
    +7
    Extension and Alterations - St. Bridget's Avenue, Plymouth

    Based in Plymouth, UK - Rogers and Jones Architects established in 2010 by Tom Rogers RIBA BSc(Hons) BArch(Hons) and Graham Jones RIBA BA., Dip.Arch offer a wide spectrum of architectural service drawing on the directors' extensive experience within the profession. 

    Our practice prides itself on being client-focused, delivering design solutions that bring value to your project through the quality of the design. We evaluate the design brief and look for creative solutions that ensure your design aspirations are met in the most appropriate, innovative and practical manner and within the budgetary constraints whilst also working within statutory bodies requirements.

    Rogers and Jones Architects are happy to discuss any form of construction project with our clients making use of our experience in a variety of sectors: Public, private and social housing, bespoke housing designs and domestic extensions, commercial sector projects including retail and warehouse schemes, leisure developments, public and private health sector projects and education establishments. The projects displayed are a selection of schemes providing an insight to the practice's potential.

    Service areas
    Devon, Cornwall, and SW
    Address
    3
    PL1 3AB Plymouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1752424362 www.rogersandjones.co.uk
      Add SEO element