The Rebirth Of The Figurative Form The renaissance of figurative art has a new protagonist in Brighton born, London Based artist Steve Yeates. He explodes the concept of the traditional aesthetic by his innovative use of socially inherent recycled materials such as reconstituted vandalised bus shelter glass & resin or recycled papier mache paper products. He Is also well know for his dynamic and passionate figurative garden sculptures made from hid own developed techniques that look completely stunning you landscape.

It is therefore no wonder that an artist such as Steve Yeates is enjoying such critical appreciation.