Steve Yeates Contemporary sculpture
Artists & Artisans in London, UK
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Hermes
    Dancing Flight
    Giselle

    The Rebirth Of The Figurative Form The renaissance of figurative art has a new protagonist in Brighton born, London Based artist Steve Yeates. He explodes the concept of the traditional aesthetic by his innovative use of socially inherent recycled materials such as reconstituted vandalised bus shelter glass & resin or recycled papier mache paper products. He Is also well know for his dynamic and passionate figurative garden sculptures made from hid own developed techniques that look completely stunning you landscape.

    It is therefore no wonder that an artist such as  Steve Yeates is enjoying such critical appreciation.

    Services
    • Bespoke sculptures from unusual and diverse materials specialising in recycling.
    • I work closely with interior designers to produce the perfect installation.
    • All my catalogue of sculptures can be commissioned with you clients own personal preferences.
    Service areas
    • I usually work from my London based studio and ship all over the world
    • London, UK
    Address
    Unit D112, 62 Tritton Rd.,
    SE21 8DE London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7768455616 www.steveyeates.co.uk
