Wild Grapes Ltd
Wine Cellars in Farnham
    • Wild Grapes' provide a high quality bespoke wine cellar and wine rack design and build service for the UK and Europe.  We are truly passionate about creating wine storage solutions, which are aesthetically interesting, as well as versatile and practical.

    Services
    • Wine Cellar Design and Build
    • Custom Wine Racks Supplier
    • Metal Wine Rack Supplier
    • Handmade Wine Wine Storage
    • Wine Cellar Air-Conditioning Unit Supplier and Installation
    • Wine Accessories Supplier
    • Wine Coolers/ Fridges Supplier
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and Farnham
    Address
    Unit H—The Factory, Crondall Lane
    GU10 5DW Farnham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1252712265 www.wild-grapes.co.uk
