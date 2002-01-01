Your browser is out-of-date.

PAN|brasilia UK Ltd
    One of a kind kitchen

    PAN|brasilia UK is a company that covers a wide spectrum of business both in the Commercial & Residential markets.

    The name PAN|brasilia is also the brand name of one of the worlds leading Storage Wall & Partitioning systems, for which we have been the UK's representative & agent since 2002. 

    Our work is varied & diverse, inlcuding Restoration & Renovation of Listed Buildings; Speciality Domestic Builders, Office fit outs; Partitioning & Suspended Ceilings; Ergonomic Office Furniture, Seating & Flat Screen Monitor Arms.

    Our office is based in Byfield, Nothamptonshire, our sister company, Rugby Home Furnishings, in the heart of Rugby Town centre, is Warwickshire's finest home furnishers. 

    Services
    • Partitioning
    • Suspended Ceilings
    • Storage Wall
    • General Builders
    • Office Furniture
    • Ergonomic Furniture & Accessories
    Service areas
    • Byfield
    • Rugby
    • Towcester
    • Home Counties
    • London
    • Northamptonshire
    • South Warwickshire
    • Leicestershire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Brackley
    • Banbury
    • Daventry
    • Milton Keynes
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Company awards
    The ergonomic accessory products we sell are made by Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS) and have won many awards including; the reddot design award 2011 & International Interior Design Award Winner 2012 to name just two.
    Address
    7 New Terrace, Byfield, Northants
    NN11 6UY Rugby, Home Counties, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7930957451 www.panbrasilia.co.uk
