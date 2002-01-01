PAN|brasilia UK is a company that covers a wide spectrum of business both in the Commercial & Residential markets.

The name PAN|brasilia is also the brand name of one of the worlds leading Storage Wall & Partitioning systems, for which we have been the UK's representative & agent since 2002.

Our work is varied & diverse, inlcuding Restoration & Renovation of Listed Buildings; Speciality Domestic Builders, Office fit outs; Partitioning & Suspended Ceilings; Ergonomic Office Furniture, Seating & Flat Screen Monitor Arms.

Our office is based in Byfield, Nothamptonshire, our sister company, Rugby Home Furnishings, in the heart of Rugby Town centre, is Warwickshire's finest home furnishers.