Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Home Appliances in Wavendon Gate
    Lifestyle and Product images, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Minimalist kitchen
    Lifestyle and Product images, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Built-in kitchens Glass Black
    Lifestyle and Product images, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Built-in kitchens Glass Black
    +6
    Lifestyle and Product images
    Fisher & Paykel appliances, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Fisher & Paykel appliances, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Fisher & Paykel appliances, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +3
    Fisher & Paykel appliances

    Fisher & Paykel are a design-led global appliance manufacturer with UK offices in Milton Keynes. 

    Our design heritage is founded on a pioneering spirit and a culture of curiosity that has challenged conventional appliance design to consistently deliver products tailored to human needs. We design Real Products for Real People for their Real Lives. From the innovative DishDrawer(TM) Dishwasher to the imposing French Door fridge freezers. We look at the consumer insight and design products that will meet that consumer need.

    Service areas
    Milton Keynes and Wavendon Gate
    Company awards
    • IF & reddot design awards across hobs & ovens and cooling
    • GHI award for our ovens  & Which? award for our DishDrawer
    Address
    Fisher & Paykel Appliances, Turing House
    MK17 8LX Wavendon Gate
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000886601 www.fisherpaykel.com/uk.html
