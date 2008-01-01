ACME was established in London in 2007. We have designed contemporary architecture, urban planning, interior design and product design projects for private, corporate and public clients in 19 countries.

Our work varies across a wide range of functions, types and sizes – from palaces to parks, offices to museums, bridges to shopping centres, car parks to power stations.

Recent work includes masterplans for Chester Northgate, London’s Bishopsgate Goodsyard and the Corniche Waterfront in Qatar. A significant amount of our work is focused on city centres, and we try to devise coherent open space and development strategies, often including new inner-city squares and green spaces and the intensification of uses through new built form, including large-scale retail, hotel, office, residential and cultural programmes.

Notable retail projects include department stores in Leeds, Hamburg, Munich, Düsseldorf and Beirut, as well as mixed-use schemes in Southampton, Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, London, Beirut, Bahrain, Damascus, Romania and Russia. Cultural and public projects include museums, opera houses and concert arenas in South Korea, Qatar and the UK. We have designed education buildings in Colombia, the UAE, India, Spain and the UK and a number of office schemes – ranging from large-scale office towers in the City of London to high-density office clusters and HQ buildings – in the UK and Europe. Our residential projects include several palaces in the Middle East, houses in the UK, hotels and resorts in London, Southampton and Latakia, luxury housing in London and Damascus, as well as affordable housing for locations in the UK and Germany.

We have won a number of international awards and competitions, including several RIBA and sustainability awards, the ICSC Best of Best Award and the 2010 Manser Medal for the best house of the year, for Hunsett Mill in Norfolk.