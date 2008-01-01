ACME was established in London in 2007. We have designed contemporary architecture, urban planning, interior design and product design projects for private, corporate and public clients in 19 countries.
Our work varies across a wide range of functions, types and sizes – from palaces to parks, offices to museums, bridges to shopping centres, car parks to power stations.
Recent work includes masterplans for Chester Northgate, London’s Bishopsgate Goodsyard and the Corniche Waterfront in Qatar. A significant amount of our work is focused on city centres, and we try to devise coherent open space and development strategies, often including new inner-city squares and green spaces and the intensification of uses through new built form, including large-scale retail, hotel, office, residential and cultural programmes.
Notable retail projects include department stores in Leeds, Hamburg, Munich, Düsseldorf and Beirut, as well as mixed-use schemes in Southampton, Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, London, Beirut, Bahrain, Damascus, Romania and Russia. Cultural and public projects include museums, opera houses and concert arenas in South Korea, Qatar and the UK. We have designed education buildings in Colombia, the UAE, India, Spain and the UK and a number of office schemes – ranging from large-scale office towers in the City of London to high-density office clusters and HQ buildings – in the UK and Europe. Our residential projects include several palaces in the Middle East, houses in the UK, hotels and resorts in London, Southampton and Latakia, luxury housing in London and Damascus, as well as affordable housing for locations in the UK and Germany.
We have won a number of international awards and competitions, including several RIBA and sustainability awards, the ICSC Best of Best Award and the 2010 Manser Medal for the best house of the year, for Hunsett Mill in Norfolk.
- Company awards
- 2014 - Europacity Bruecke – Berlin, Germany - Competition, 1st Prize
- 2014 - Adidas HQ – Herzogenaurrach, Germany - Invited competition, Shortlisted
- 2014 - Nova Riga – Moscow, Russia - Invited competition, 1st Prize
- 2014 - Nordbahnhof – Starnberg, Germany - Invited competition, 1st Prize
- 2014 - Northgate – Chester, UK - Invited competition, 1st Prize
- 2013 - Sächsische Aufbaubank – Leipzig, Germany - Competition, 1st Prize
- 2013 - John Lewis Department Store – Oxford, UK - Invited competition
- 2013 - Al Wajba Palace Suites - Invited competition, 2nd Prize
- 2012 - John Lewis Department Store – Leeds, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2012 - Victoria Gate Arcade – Leeds, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2012 - Thonex Offices – Geneva, Switzerland - Invited Competition, Shortlisted
- 2012 - Corniche Masterplan – GCC - Invited Competition
- 2011—Sevenstone – Sheffield, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2011 - Corniche Masterplan – GCC - Invited Competition, Shortlisted
- 2011 - Island Palace – GCC - Invited Competition, 2nd Prize
- 2011 - Department Store – Munich, Germany - Invited Competition, Shortlisted
- 2011 - Mixed-Use Development – Bath, UK - Invited Competition, 2nd Prize
- 2010—Hunsett Mill – Norfolk, UK - RIBA Manser Medal 2010 for the best house designed by an architect in the UK RIBA Award
- 2010 - Longlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize 2010 - Shortlisted for the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2010
- 2010 - ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards 2010 – Winner, Houses
- 2010 - CPRE Norfolk Award 2010 – Campaign to Protect Rural England
- 2010 - Sustainable Project of the Year for the 2009 UKGBC Sustainability Awards, Shortlisted
- 2010—Structure Awards by the Institution of Structural Engineers, Shortlisted
- 2010 - Royal Institute of Human Development – Bahrain - Invited competition, 1st Prize
- 2010 -Khams Shamat Visitor Gallery – Damascus, Syria - Invited competition, 1st Prize
- 2010 - Alexandrovsky Plant – Petrozavodsk, Russia - Invited Competition, 2nd Prize
- 2010 - Car Parking and Pedestrian Promenade – Dijon, France - International Competition, Shortlisted
- 2010 - Lusail Bridges – Qatar - Invited Competition, Shortlisted
- 2009 - Rathausterrassen – Weilburg, Germany - Shortlisted Competition, 1st Prize of the voting public, 2nd Prize of the professional jury
- 2009—UN Memorial – Choongjoo, South Korea - International Competition with Yooshin Architects & Engineers, 3rd Prize
- 2009 - Middle Rhine Bridge – Germany - Shortlisted with Buro Happold and Vogt Landschaftarchitekten
- 2009—Seoul Museum of Art – South Korea - International Competition with Yooshin Architects & Engineers, Shortlisted
- 2009 - Bahrain City Centre Foodcourt – Bahrain - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2008 - Kaufhof Department Store – Duisburg, Germany - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2008 - John Lewis Department Store – Leeds, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2008 - Parc Tawe retail & education quarter – Swansea, UK—Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2008 - Castle Park Corner – Bristol, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2008 - Eastgate Car Park – Bristol, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
- 2007 - Sevenstone Block 2 – Sheffield, UK - Invited Competition, 1st Prize
76 Tabernacle Street
EC2A 4EA London
United Kingdom
+44-2072515122 www.acme.ac