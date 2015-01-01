Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Linda Bloomfield
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handmade porcelain tableware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Handmade porcelain tableware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Handmade porcelain tableware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +14
    Handmade porcelain tableware
    Tactile porcelain tableware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Tactile porcelain tableware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Tactile porcelain tableware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +4
    Tactile porcelain tableware
    Morandi inspired bottles, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield ArtworkSculptures
    Morandi inspired bottles, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield ArtworkSculptures
    Morandi inspired bottles, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield ArtworkSculptures
    +2
    Morandi inspired bottles
    Handmade porcelain dinnerware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Handmade porcelain dinnerware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Handmade porcelain dinnerware, Linda Bloomfield Linda Bloomfield Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +5
    Handmade porcelain dinnerware

    Handmade porcelain tableware 

    Linda Bloomfield makes thrown porcelain tableware with a tactile satin matt finish and colour on the inside. Throwing lines are left visible and dimples are sometimes added. Linda is inspired by organic shapes such as those made by mid-century designers from the ceramic industry, Eva Zeisel and Ulla Procope and urban potters such as Lucie Rie.

    The fluid, watery glazes are made using oxides of copper, chrome and tin, which give more interesting colour and variation than ceramic stains. The colours are sometimes hidden inside enclosed forms. The tactile satin glaze on the outside of forms invites you to pick up and feel the pots. Linda is committed to making functional tableware which is meant to be used.

    Services
    designer maker
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    21 Flanchford Road
    W12 9ND London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087437258 www.lindabloomfield.co.uk
      Add SEO element