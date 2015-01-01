Handmade porcelain tableware

Linda Bloomfield makes thrown porcelain tableware with a tactile satin matt finish and colour on the inside. Throwing lines are left visible and dimples are sometimes added. Linda is inspired by organic shapes such as those made by mid-century designers from the ceramic industry, Eva Zeisel and Ulla Procope and urban potters such as Lucie Rie.

The fluid, watery glazes are made using oxides of copper, chrome and tin, which give more interesting colour and variation than ceramic stains. The colours are sometimes hidden inside enclosed forms. The tactile satin glaze on the outside of forms invites you to pick up and feel the pots. Linda is committed to making functional tableware which is meant to be used.