Russell Oak and Steel Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Derby
    Industrial X Frame Office Desk
    Dulla Industrial Oak and Steel Wine Rack

    Welcome to Russell Oak & Steel Ltd. Industrial Bespoke Furniture
    makers. We have a variety of designs to appeal to those who love the aesthetic of old factory style equipment and furniture. We do keep our website up to date on a weekly basis but also feature alot of our latest blogs and products on our facebook page. If your looking for that industrial piece of furniture made from Oak & Steel then visit our website and if your needs are bespoke please contact us.

    Services
    Industrial Bespoke Furniture made from Oak and Steel
    Service areas
    Derby
    Address
    DE23 Derby
    United Kingdom
    +44-8458386954 www.russelloakandsteel.com
