Authentic Furniture is all about offering the very best customer service and a range of furniture that is, as per the very definition of “Authentic”; reliable, honest and trustworthy.

Clearly you have a vast array of options when it comes to choosing who you can trust to supply the furniture for your home. At Authentic we want to be different, we want to ensure there’s some good old fashioned personality in what we do, we’re all passionate about our furniture and the service we offer.

We look at how we do things very much from the perspective of “how would we like to be treated?” This gives us a clear vision of what’s important and what’s not, we’re always listening to our customers to ensure we meet and exceed your expectations.

All Authentic furniture is handmade to order in our Derbyshire workshops using traditional techniques by craftsman who share our passion for great quality and have pride in what they make - so much so that each piece of Authentic furniture is labeled and signed off by the craftsmen that made it. Each and every piece of Authentic furniture has an individuality that sets it apart to ensure that it’s distinctive, unique and very much yours.

One of the most important attributes of a piece of Authentic furniture is that we can talk with our customers at our showroom and in front of an Authentic piece and we can be properly proud of it! It has to be designed, made and finished to the highest possible standard down to the finest detail. Equally the same has to apply when we have the pleasure of taking an Authentic piece into one of our customers homes, we’re not in the business of displaying lovely pieces on our web site photography and in our showroom only to send out anything but the very best.

To back up our claims of the finest quality furniture all our wooden furniture carries a 20 year guarantee, our sofas and chairs 15 years and then our diners and footstools 10 years.

To view the Authentic Furniture collection visit www.authenticfurniture.co.uk or pop into our showroom at Peak Village, Rowsley, Derbyshire. DE4 2JE.