Magnus Ström founded Ström Architects in 2010.

Magnus's passion lies in the area of smaller scale works - in particular one-off houses. In order to be able to refine his vision he set up his own practice with a strong focus on the design and delivery of unique homes, both in the UK and abroad.

“Our approach to architecture is not superficial or purely for effect. As a practice, we seek foundation in the basics of human life (the client), and nature (the site/ environment). This inspires our designs and how we create spaces. Through a continuous and careful dialogue with structure, details, material and order, we seek a holistic and tectonic approach in realising the architectural ideas.

Technology permits our architecture, but our architecture is not defined by it. Instead it helps us to build efficiently in a way that is integral to the architecture as well as being sustainable.”

With Magnus hailing from Sweden, there is undeniably a ‘Swedishness' to our work. This is not necessarily just about Scandinavian Design, but rather about a way of life. Swedish Functionalism was born out of a belief in humanism, tradition, moderation, handcrafted perfectionism, modesty, quietude and purposefulness. Coupled with the dark, cold winters and long, light summers, the Swedes were searching for an architecture that combined simplicity with beauty, humanism and democratic ideals, whilst connecting with nature. The practice goes back to the roots of those beliefs time and time again, as they are as valid today as they were back then.

These principles inform a way of life that we identify with, and which we try to reflect in our architecture.

We strive to create buildings that do not shout, but have an architectural solution that comes across as understated, yet powerful and with soul.

Perhaps because the practice is young, we don’t have pre-conceived ideas about what a house design should be like. Instead we approach each job as a unique task. This leads to personalised solutions for our clients that are tailored to their individual needs. A large part of the practice ethos is about focusing on the client and their needs, relating to them and listening to them so that they can live in, and be inspired by the spaces that we create for them.

We have been published extensively and described by the industry as an “emerging practice”. Projects have been published in Sweden, Australia and America, and the 'Hurst House' was runner-up for “Best Residential Property in Europe” by the International Design and Architecture Awards.

In 2012, the practice was chosen by Wallpaper Magazine as the UK representative for their annual Architects Directory of emerging architectural talent from around the world, and it has been a huge honour to be included in this annual event.

In the summer of 2014, our project 'The Quest' was shortlisted in the 'Future House' category at the Global World Architecture Festival Awards in Singapore.

We are currently working on several private houses within the UK ranging from Devon to Norfolk, as well as re-development projects in London and Sweden.

Ström Architects is a Chartered Practice recognised by the Royal Institute of Architects accreditation scheme.