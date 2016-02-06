Twig is a Botanical Design Studio UK based that provides unique ideas that offer an alternative to traditional floristry and gardening a mix of art and nature. We provide a range of services and a new way of looking at vegetation by integrating it into different spaces. We are constantly researching and developing new techniques and innovative creations that are adapted to each project.
The studio is run by artist Jeanette Ramirez founder of The CLOROFILAS a creative laboratory which explores the aesthetic potential of vegetation as a primary source for experimentation while creating new forms of coexistence between art, plants, domestic and public space.
- Services
- Indoor Landscaping
- Living Art Installations
- Living Wall
- Moss Wall
- Green Space projects and Consultation
- Event decorations
- Shop windows
- Set design—Props styles.
- Service areas
- London
- Manchester
- Bristol
- Bath
- UK
- Barcelona
- Madrid
- Amsterdam
- Berlin.
- Address
-
rt Work, Studio 2, 95 Greengate, Salford, M3 7NG UK
M3 7NG Manchester
United Kingdom
+44-7805627668 www.twigbytheclorofilas.com