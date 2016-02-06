Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TWIG BY THE CLOROFILAS
Interior Landscape Designers in Manchester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Twig is a Botanical Design Studio UK based that provides unique ideas that offer an alternative to traditional floristry and gardening a mix of art and nature.  We provide a range of services and a new way of looking at vegetation by integrating it into different spaces.  We are constantly researching and developing new techniques and innovative creations that are adapted to each project.

    The studio is run by artist Jeanette Ramirez founder of  The CLOROFILAS a creative laboratory which explores the aesthetic potential of vegetation as a primary source for experimentation while creating new forms of coexistence between art, plants, domestic and public space.

    Services
    • Indoor Landscaping
    • Living Art Installations
    • Living Wall
    • Moss Wall
    • Green Space projects and Consultation
    • Event decorations
    • Shop windows
    • Set design—Props styles.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • London
    • Manchester
    • Bristol
    • Bath
    • UK
    • Barcelona
    • Madrid
    • Amsterdam
    • Berlin.
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    rt Work, Studio 2, 95 Greengate, Salford, M3 7NG UK
    M3 7NG Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7805627668 www.twigbytheclorofilas.com
      Add SEO element