Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Earth and Fire Lab
Designers in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handmade Vases, Sets , Earth and Fire Lab Earth and Fire Lab Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Handmade Vases, Sets , Earth and Fire Lab Earth and Fire Lab Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Handmade Vases, Sets
    Floor vases, Handmade Ceramics, Earth and Fire Lab Earth and Fire Lab Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Floor vases, Handmade Ceramics, Earth and Fire Lab Earth and Fire Lab Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Floor vases, Handmade Ceramics, Earth and Fire Lab Earth and Fire Lab Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Floor vases, Handmade Ceramics

    Earth and Fire Lab is a family-owned business tracing its roots back five generations to the pottery region of northern Portugal. Over this wide expanse of time we have attended the most prestigious craft exhibitions gaining extensive knowledge of ancient techniques for this timeless art.   It is thanks to sheer dedication and immaculate precision, many centuries later, that our venture still thrives.

    Service areas
    London and Lisbon
    Address
    35 Kingsland Road
    E2 8AA London
    United Kingdom
    www.earthandfirelab.com
      Add SEO element