Laser cut Furniture &amp; Screens
Furniture & Accessories in Harlaxton
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover in London
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover in London, Laser cut Furniture & Screens Laser cut Furniture & Screens
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover in London, Laser cut Furniture & Screens Laser cut Furniture & Screens
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover in London
    Organic circles laser cut screens and laser cut panels
    Organic circles laser cut screens and laser cut panels
    Laser cut screens and panels in Moroccan minaret design
    Laser cut screens and panels in Moroccan minaret design
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover with CASA Fall radiator covers, Laser cut Furniture & Screens Laser cut Furniture & Screens
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover with CASA Fall radiator covers
    Ultra Modern hallway makeover with CASA Fall radiator covers
    Glitzy glamour with crystal console tables in small hallway
    Glitzy glamour with crystal console tables in small hallway
    laser cut modern radiator covers in moroccan and arabic room makeovers, Laser cut Furniture & Screens Laser cut Furniture & Screens
    laser cut modern radiator covers in moroccan and arabic room makeovers
    laser cut modern radiator covers in moroccan and arabic room makeovers, Laser cut Furniture & Screens Laser cut Furniture & Screens
    laser cut modern radiator covers in moroccan and arabic room makeovers
    Welcome to Lace Furniture online, the one stop shop for laser cut screens, laser cut panels, laser cut tables and seating for the home, hotel, restaurant or store. All our products are made in the UK by a team of dedicated tradesmen and designers who are driven to create innovative designs that everyone can enjoy and use.

    We are a truly unique company offering complete solutions to all your design needs. Browse our extensive collection of products which include all aspects of creative interior products, lighting, contemporary furniture and architectural classic metal fabrications.

    We also offer a full interior design and consultancy service for all home and retail environments, from our award winning design team. Our products are beautiful to look at with glowing customer testimonials on our services to date

    Services
    • Residential and commercial laser cut furniture
    • interior panels
    • window shutters and radiator covers
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide
    Address
    4 Church Street
    NG32 1HB Harlaxton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1476589221 www.lacefurniture.co.uk
