Dove and Grey is

a unique British company based in the Vale of Belvoir, Nottinghamshire.

Tradition and design are at the heart of Dove and Grey. We offer furniture made with traditional methods and materials, to create individually crafted items of furniture, homeware, country clothing, accessories and a wide selection of beautiful and well designed items for you and your home.

Make a Statement with our solid wood furniture, it has been created with slow growing pine and oak, also using reclaimed and recycled wood, ideal for kitchens and dining rooms. Sustainably sourced timber is used in all our ranges. The rustic wooden tables have their own character and tell their own tale.

Dove and Grey bring style and comfort to your home with our soft furnishing range of sofas chairs and footstools, which can be covered in a wide selection of beautiful and tactile fabrics which will match your room scheme. We have a fabulous array of fabric choices in our barn showroom, which you may browse at your leisure.

Design is essential to our philosophy. We offer timeless classic Eames chairs in all ranges. The Charles and Ray Eames design team created beautifully crafted pieces for your home, which still today offer style and cool chic to your living space.

Our beautifully crafted bespoke solid wood pine dining tables are supplied with matching benches that create a relaxed informal dining experience that is so needed our very busy lives.

Our talented designers have created original artwork for our home accessory range. Beautiful and original to Dove and Grey.

A great range of country clothing and accessories which have been beautifully created and designed for each season.

We offer help and advice at every stage - from the decision making to delivery. We are happy to help.

Come and visit our barn showroom in the Vale of Belvoir, which is nestled in a range of Grade 11 listed farm buildings, in Nottinghamshire. You can browse and a warm cup of coffee awaits. Call on 01949 20287 or email us on sales@doveandgrey.co.uk.