Arctic Cabins are based in Derbyshire and have been manufacturing and selling cabins for over 15 years and the sloping walled design is unique to the company. A barbecue cabin solves the issue of the Great British weather and gives us the luxury of spending time with family and friends in a warm, cosy and exotic Lapland atmosphere just steps from home.

Once inside, the octagonal or hexagonal cabins are deceptively spacious. They come in a range of sizes from 10 to 25 meters squared. Most cabins have benches that are extendable and convert into comfortable sleeping bunks.

A 10 meter cabin seats 15 and sleeps 3, these are suitable for most gardens while a 25 meter cabin seats 40 and sleeps 6. This size of cabin tends to be used for more commercial uses for example, shooting lodges and camping barns. For those with a smaller space or garden a straight walled barbecue cabin will fit snugly into any corner.

All our cabins have a ten year manufacturers guarantee, are supplied with a full Finnish accessory kit, the external timber is treated with a timber preservative, the internal walls are fire retardant treated and CO detector and fire extinguisher are fitted as standard making our cabins the safest on the market.