Arctic Cabins
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Derbyshire
Reviews (15)
    A medium barbecue cabin.
    Snowy cabins and real fires!
    Barbecue cabins and water!

    Arctic Cabins are based in Derbyshire and have been manufacturing and selling cabins for over 15 years and the sloping walled design is unique to the company. A barbecue cabin solves the issue of the Great British weather and gives us the luxury of spending time with family and friends in a warm, cosy and exotic Lapland atmosphere just steps from home.

    Once inside, the octagonal or hexagonal cabins are deceptively spacious. They come in a range of sizes from 10 to 25 meters squared. Most cabins have benches that are extendable and convert into comfortable sleeping bunks.

    A 10 meter cabin seats 15 and sleeps 3, these are suitable for most gardens while a 25 meter cabin seats 40 and sleeps 6. This size of cabin tends to be used for more commercial uses for example, shooting lodges and camping barns. For those with a smaller space or garden a straight walled barbecue cabin will fit snugly into any corner.

    All our cabins have a ten year manufacturers guarantee, are supplied with a full Finnish accessory kit, the external timber is treated with a timber preservative, the internal walls are fire retardant treated and CO detector and fire extinguisher are fitted as standard making our cabins the safest on the market.

    Services
    • Barbecue Cabins
    • Garden Offices and Summerhouses.
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    Soloman Road, Cossall Industrial Estate
    DE7 5UA Derbyshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1159328888 arcticcabins.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ashmore Surveyors
    Our 7 m² barbecue hut has just been installed, expertly by Jack and Reece, two smashing lads who were very friendly, helpful and brilliant at what they did. We are absolutely delighted with the finished product but then this is our second hurt from Arctic Cabins, the first one being at our old house about nine years ago. The quality of the product and the installation is still every bit as good as it ever was. However, that is just half the picture. At every stage in the process, people have been so helpful and made the process so easy and really, surprisingly quick to say how much in demand the product is. From the initial contact by George who came down to assess the site and its suitability, through Nikki with her guidance on what will be required of us, and Debbie dealing with the payments, everybody has just been first class. A special mention also for Derek who delivered materials and is an absolutely smashing bloke as well. We know we are going to be as blissfully happy with this cabin as we were our previous one and we are looking forward to a future of red wine, burnt sausages and talking utter tripe and nonsense with friends and family alike. Thank you so much Arctic Cabins!
    about 1 month ago
    ALAN MURRAY
    George from the office together with Jake and Reece who installed our cabin were superb from start to finish. Excellent job. Really happy and have recommended to friends !!
    about 1 month ago
    Lisa Tingley
    Arctic Cabins are a truly brilliant company to deal with… friendly, professional and helpful throughout. From the first contact following our initial enquiry, to the sales and installation teams we cannot find fault with anything. They kept us up to date with every step of the process, times of delivery etc. We opted for the Arctic bar, the end product is top quality and stunning. Really wish we’d bought one of these cabins years ago. Thank-you.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 15 reviews
