Furniture & Accessories in Stamford Uk
    • eco friendly reclaimed furniture, Homify Mexico Homify Mexico Dining roomTables
    eco friendly reclaimed furniture
    Aviator furniture, Homify Mexico Homify Mexico Study/officeDesks
    Aviator furniture

    Smithers of Stamford a family run business, Nick and Kim Smith aka Smith & her [Smithers} we live in Braceborough Stamford Lincolnshire England and have two young vibrant children Maisee and Teddie.

    Nick has been into Lambretta scootering & anything vintage since he was 14 years old & has an obsession with vintage modern living & has always been obsessed with vintage style clothing from Stuarts London & loves brick lane & Carnaby street in London UK. We both love Old grade 1 &11 listed Buildings all things Antique. Kim is amazing at interior design give her anything to work with and she can put it in a space you'll  never think of putting it,  there is a real Art to this. Nick with his vintage style background and kim with her interior designs makes Smithers of Stamford.  

    We have our interior pieces featured in the Daily Express Newspaper on the saturday briefing page most weekends. We also have home decor products that are featured on Itv2 Towie, The only way is essex and have been featured in British GQ magazine and also we had a feature on our aviator chairs  on Top Gear magazine Uk.

    Services
    • vintage style furniture
    • vintage lighting
    • recycled furniture
    • reclaimed wooden furniture
    • retro furniture
    • industrial furniture
    Service areas
    Across the world and stamford Uk
    Company awards
    BA (hons) Heritage Interior Design
    Address
    Church lane Ivy Farmhouse
    PE94NT Stamford Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1780435060 www.smithersofstamford.com
