Smithers of Stamford a family run business, Nick and Kim Smith aka Smith & her [Smithers} we live in Braceborough Stamford Lincolnshire England and have two young vibrant children Maisee and Teddie.

Nick has been into Lambretta scootering & anything vintage since he was 14 years old & has an obsession with vintage modern living & has always been obsessed with vintage style clothing from Stuarts London & loves brick lane & Carnaby street in London UK. We both love Old grade 1 &11 listed Buildings all things Antique. Kim is amazing at interior design give her anything to work with and she can put it in a space you'll never think of putting it, there is a real Art to this. Nick with his vintage style background and kim with her interior designs makes Smithers of Stamford.

We have our interior pieces featured in the Daily Express Newspaper on the saturday briefing page most weekends. We also have home decor products that are featured on Itv2 Towie, The only way is essex and have been featured in British GQ magazine and also we had a feature on our aviator chairs on Top Gear magazine Uk.