Skyeskyns, manufacturers and suppliers of finest quality sheepskins, is a family business established on the Isle of Skye in 1983. Manufacturing takes place in a modest workshop using original tanning equipment, much of which has been sourced from tanneries which ceased operation throughout the UK.

These skins are then transformed into individually unique and durable pieces. The process is long, demanding and time consuming, requiring craftsmanship of the highest order. A handmade, natural, authentic Scottish item is the outcome – one which Skyeskyns takes great pride in producing.