Skyeskyns
Furniture & Accessories in Isle Of Skye
Reviews
    Exclusive Designer Mosaics
    Skyeskyns, manufacturers and suppliers of finest quality sheepskins, is a family business established on the Isle of Skye in 1983.  Manufacturing takes place in a modest workshop using original tanning equipment, much of which has been sourced from tanneries which ceased operation throughout the UK.

    These skins are then transformed into individually unique and durable pieces. The process is long, demanding and time consuming, requiring craftsmanship of the highest order. A handmade, natural, authentic Scottish item is the outcome – one which Skyeskyns takes great pride in producing.

    Services
    We offer both a standard and bespoke range of sizes in almost any combination of our colours and can tailor items according to your individual project requirements.
    Service areas
    Tannery, Retail, and Isle of Skye
    Company awards
    5* VisitScotland attraction
    Address
    17 Lochbay, Waternish
    IV55 8GW Isle Of Skye
    United Kingdom
    +44-1470592237 www.skyeskyns.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nel Simms
    Absolutely fascinating and the team of people working here are so helpful.
    6 months ago
    Daniel Branson
    We decided to stop by Skye Skyns and were greeted by David, who gave us a tour of the tannery and showroom. We were amazed by the quality of this, enjoyed seeing the workshop and hearing about the sustainable production methods. Would definitely recommend the tannery for its kind and attentive staff and high quality pelts.
    6 months ago
    Ian Hickmans
    Really friendly at both the Portree and Waternish outlets. Loads of rugs and clothing to choose from. Brilliant best way to buy the best local goods. Love it
    7 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
