Duck Egg Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Bristol
Reviews (2)
    The Classic Shaker Kitchen
    Free Standing Islands
    The Painted Handle-less Kitchen

    Duck Egg Kitchens is run by two sisters. After both running their own businesses in their specialist areas they decided to combine their skills together, coupled with their passion and drive for success it has enabled them to create the company it is today. Duck Egg Kitchens offer bespoke, hand-crafted, kitchens and furniture which are exceptional value for money. Our kitchen cabinetry is handmade near Bristol using the best quality materials and long-established construction techniques to ensure your bespoke kitchen stands the test of time. Every cupboard is handmade to order so you really do get a customised bespoke kitchen to suit your individual style

    Services
    kitchen design and planning
    Service areas
    Bristol
    Address
    The Studio, Fern Bank, 34 Manworthy Road
    BS4 4PR Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7702182497 www.duckeggkitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jayne Wright
    over 2 years ago
    M White
    Cass (who surveys and designs) really knows what she is doing. She grasped what was wanted well and came up with several designs. When we'd selected one as the basic design, she again provided different iterations to get to a final design. She provided 'wise counsel' on matters of kitchen design which was a great help. She was also good at communication, keeping us in touch regularly to make sure that fitting, painting etc tied in with building work on a schedule. When problems arose (desired fitter unavailable or whatever), solutions were quickly found without it being a drama. She was somewhat let down by the appliances provider who did not do what they said they would do (and who struggled to get the relevant cooker with only a couple of months notice... watch out for that one... get your stuff ordered early). I'd recommend for use.
    almost 8 years ago
