Absolute Home Staging
Home Stagers in London
Reviews (0)
    • Working in central and North London, we help get properties ready for sale through simple cost effective improvements, decoration and tlc.  

    Our clients consistently find the small investment required more than pays for itself:

     Our last five projects all achieved at least 15% over the asking price   Four of our most recent projects went to sealed bids within two weeks of being marketed and were exchanged within 4 weeks   Typical cost to home stage as a percentage of asking price is around 0.005%

    Services
    Prepare your property so it sells or lets—quickly—for the optimal market price.
    Service areas
    central london and North London
    Address
    1-5 Offord Street
    N1 1DH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7957284655 www.absolutehomestaging.com
