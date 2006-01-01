Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Black Rabbit
Online Shops in Westgate On Sea
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mugs by The Black Rabbit, The Black Rabbit The Black Rabbit KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Mugs by The Black Rabbit, The Black Rabbit The Black Rabbit KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Mugs by The Black Rabbit, The Black Rabbit The Black Rabbit KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +6
    Mugs by The Black Rabbit

    The Black Rabbit was started in 2006 by designer Lindsay Marsden who trained in knitwear at the Royal College of Art.
    Knitted lambswool toys and gifts in beautiful stripes are complimented by greetings cards and prints featuring Lindsay’s original illustrations of birds and animals. Our products designed and made to your order in little studio by the sea just outside Margate, Kent in England.

    Our products are available on line via our website and from retail stockists across the UK, with some stockists in Europe and the USA, please contact us for more details.

    Services
    • Illustration
    • knitted textile design
    • print design.
    Service areas
    westgate on sea and Margate
    Address
    7 edith road
    ct8 8ru Westgate On Sea
    United Kingdom
    theblackrabbit.co.uk
      Add SEO element