The Black Rabbit was started in 2006 by designer Lindsay Marsden who trained in knitwear at the Royal College of Art.

Knitted lambswool toys and gifts in beautiful stripes are complimented by greetings cards and prints featuring Lindsay’s original illustrations of birds and animals. Our products designed and made to your order in little studio by the sea just outside Margate, Kent in England.

Our products are available on line via our website and from retail stockists across the UK, with some stockists in Europe and the USA, please contact us for more details.