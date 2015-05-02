Little Lucy Willow provides a comprehensive range of luxury children’s beds and bedroom furniture, plus nursery furniture, bedding, accessories, soft furnishings and gifts.

Stunning and timeless, each one of the company's eleven exclusive bedroom collections comprises a flexible range of furniture including bedside tables, bookcases, desks, wardrobes, bedding boxes, chests and tallboys.

Each carefully crafted piece of furniture is hand-finished with a hard wearing, durable paint in the subtle pastel colour of your choice. From bunk beds and truckle beds to high sleepers and double beds, there is something to suit every girl, boy or teenager.

Sold with a five year guarantee, all furniture is handmade to order in the UK and built to last.