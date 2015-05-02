Your browser is out-of-date.

Little Lucy Willow
Kids & Nursery in Lancashire Pr7 5pa
Reviews (2)
    Little Lucy Willow provides a comprehensive range of luxury children’s beds and bedroom furniture, plus nursery furniture, bedding, accessories, soft furnishings and gifts.

    Stunning and timeless, each one of the company's eleven exclusive bedroom collections comprises a flexible range of furniture including bedside tables, bookcases, desks, wardrobes, bedding boxes, chests and tallboys.

    Each carefully crafted piece of furniture is hand-finished with a hard wearing, durable paint in the subtle pastel colour of your choice. From bunk beds and truckle beds to high sleepers and double beds, there is something to suit every girl, boy or teenager. 

    Sold with a five year guarantee, all furniture is handmade to order in the UK and built to last. 

    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    Top Floor, Heskin Barns, Heskin Farmers Market and Craft Centre,Wood Lane,
    Heskin, Chorley, Lancashire Pr7 5pa
    United Kingdom
    +44-8458030988 www.littlelucywillow.co.uk

    Reviews

    Rachel Hayden
    almost 2 years ago
    nadia egorova
    I ordered a sofa settee plus chair and 3 mirrors and table lamps on 23rd December. I received an email from the company saying that "For all furniture orders, we shall contact you in approximately 6-7 weeks to make delivery arrangements with you. For all accessory orders we will contact you soon to advise when delivery is intended." However on 17th January I still had no communication with respect to any of the accessories I ordered so I emailed them. I was informed that they were going to contact me but email stayed in Draft folder. Hmm, ok, I decided to let it slide. Partial delivery of sofa and one mirror and table lamps was arranged for 22nd January. The rest I was told will come some time end of February. Not sure why I would want to wait for a chair and mirrors for 2 months but ok, I thought i would let it slide too. The sofa arrived today and would not fit through my very standard bedroom door because its carved as one piece and legs stick out at an angle. I asked the delivery company if they felt taking the bedroom door off would help. They said it would not as legs were placed at an angle and they would still not fit. I told Lucy Willow they will need to take the sofa back. First they tried to blame it on me saying that on the website it says "carved from one piece" and "no assembly required". However that is not the case. Nowhere on the website does it say that. Then they said that "There is no French style mahogany settee on the market that I am aware of that can have unscrew legs" as an explanation as to why I should have known that this sofa was carved from one piece. Now, I don't know about other people , but i don't buy sofas on a regular basis so no, I don't know that the current standard is supposedly to have legs that can't come off and don't fit through standard doors. Then it was agreed that the sofa would be taken back and i would get the refund but they would substract £60. However, then the delivery company knocked on my door telling me they have to leave the sofa on my property as their van is full. Even though their van was half empty. Then Lucy Willow emailed me saying that apparently the delivery company offered to remove my bedroom door to fit in the sofa and I refused! Whilst it was actually the other way around as per above. I have never dealt with anyone as unprofessional and shoddy as this. I am reporting Lucy Willow to trading standards and clearly will not be dealing with them again.
    over 1 year ago
