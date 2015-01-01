At xsite we value imagination and realism in equal measure and use our creativity to underpin our portfolio. Clearly there will be times when these motivations are conflicted. Our resolve is to place the best solution for the Built Environment and its users first. Experience strongly suggests that this method also delivers the best results for the client, whether through commercial aptitude, marketability or good sustainable design.

Each project produces an individual solution, the result of a consistent approach to the design process. This approach is focused on people; people who commission buildings, people who use buildings, people whose environment is changed by our buildings.

We don’t limit ourselves through sector specialisation or provide off the shelf solutions, we believe that our design led approach, which always seeks to challenge the first answer, can satisfy the most complex brief, while our commitment and experience usually delivers projects within time and budget constraints.

We offer architectural, urban design and design consultancy services. We will be able to perform the Principal Designer role under the 2015 CDM regulations active from April 2015. Our experience ranges from sensitive interventions in listed buildings to masterplanning and regeneration, from artist collaborations to delivering BREEAM Excellent rated buildings and Award winning Architecture.