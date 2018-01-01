Your browser is out-of-date.

Capital Bedrooms
Furniture & Accessories in Unit 35, Hallmark Trading Est., Fourth Way, Wembley London
    • Contemporary walk-in wardrobe, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Contemporary walk-in wardrobe, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms Dressing roomStorage Metal Metallic/Silver
    Contemporary walk-in wardrobe, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood Wood effect
    +4
    Contemporary walk-in wardrobe
    Contemporary walk-in-wardrobe, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown
    Contemporary walk-in-wardrobe, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown
    Contemporary walk-in-wardrobe, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown
    Contemporary walk-in-wardrobe
    Modern Fitted Kitchens, Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms
    Modern Fitted Kitchens
    straight long floor to ceiling wardrobe , Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets
    straight long floor to ceiling wardrobe , Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets
    straight long floor to ceiling wardrobe , Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +1
    straight long floor to ceiling wardrobe
    Angled top wardrobe , Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Angled top wardrobe , Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Angled top wardrobe , Capital Bedrooms Capital Bedrooms BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +1
    Angled top wardrobe
    Angled top wardrobe

    CAPITAL is an experienced fitted furniture supplier based in the Heart of West London. The in-house CAPITAL team are able to make any design for their customers and fit it within 21 days of a placed order. All furniture by CAPITAL is made from best quality German materials and accessories to make it last for years.

    At CAPITAL, the customers can choose from an enormous selection of colours, styles and finishes, so none will leave unhappy!

    Services
    • Fitted wardrobes
    • fitted bedrooms
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Fitted Kitchens
    Service areas
    • Unit 35
    • Hallmark Trading Est.
    • Fourth Way
    • Wembley
    • London
    • United Kingdom.
    • Unit 35, Hallmark Trading Est., Fourth Way, Wembley London
    Address
    Hallmark Trading Est., Fourth Way, Wembley
    HA9 0LB Unit 35, Hallmark Trading Est., Fourth Way, Wembley London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034883357 www.capitalbedrooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    harrybrown88
    They committed to everything they promised. I found them to be a very true and down to earth company. After a visit to their showroom I was sold by the quality they could produce on site. I was given a number of choices and at all times the designer helped me to create my wardrobes within my budget. I'm impressed by their professionalism.
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    Edit
    zoefox
    What a pleasant experience dealing with a friendly helpful company! From start to finish, everyone was amazing. The designer was very helpful and managed to incorporate everything we needed and even offered to help us move the heavy furniture prior to the arrival of fitters. Fitters finished on time and did an excellent job as well. We would have no hesitation in recommending Capital Bedrooms to family and friends.
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
    Edit
    maxdavies121
    I am delighted with my new study room from Capital Bedrooms. It was wonderful to have the job completed just two weeks after my initial inquiry. The designer and installers were all very nice, friendly people. It has been a pleasure to work with Capital Bedrooms and looking forward to fitting our new loft bedroom next month! Great job.
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: August 2017
    Edit
