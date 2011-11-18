Staffan Tollgard Design Group offers an award-winning architectural interior design service for an international clientele.

We work collaboratively and creatively to create bold, contemporary interiors that our clients can enjoy. Our flagship showroom in the the heart of London’s design hub is now open: find us in Grosvenor Waterside just off Ebury Bridge Road, Belgravia. Staffan is a full member of BIID, the British Institute of Interior Design and one of the 100 leading designers in House & Garden’s influential directory. The Group’s name reflects the collaborative and creative spirit of this hard-working practice. The Group’s work is featured in Volumes 16 &17 of Andrew Martin’s prestigious Interior Design Review. The Group is proud to be a member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen.