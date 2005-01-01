For as long as I can remember I have been interested in home interiors and since moving to Devon 15 years ago I decided to turn my passion into a business. I studied Interior design and got my first project as an interior designer on the home of a friend who admired my own home style.

Other work soon followed and I was delighted when a major project in Devon, the transformation of a dilapidated farmhouse into a wonderful family home, won a design award from Period Living Magazine.

I have now been working successfully as a freelance interior designer and stylist for eight years and work with individual private clients as well as large multi-nationals such as Tesco and John Lewis. I have worked on projects as diverse as country house hotels to dental surgeries, from sourcing individual objects to creating a complete design for a new home.

So if you would like me to help you create a unique look for your home or business then give me a call or send me an email.