For as long as I can remember I have been interested in home interiors and since moving to Devon 15 years ago I decided to turn my passion into a business. I studied Interior design and got my first project as an interior designer on the home of a friend who admired my own home style.
Other work soon followed and I was delighted when a major project in Devon, the transformation of a dilapidated farmhouse into a wonderful family home, won a design award from Period Living Magazine.
I have now been working successfully as a freelance interior designer and stylist for eight years and work with individual private clients as well as large multi-nationals such as Tesco and John Lewis. I have worked on projects as diverse as country house hotels to dental surgeries, from sourcing individual objects to creating a complete design for a new home.
So if you would like me to help you create a unique look for your home or business then give me a call or send me an email.
- Services
- Interior design and styling for photoshoots.
- Service areas
- UK and Newton Abbot
- Company awards
- Period Living award, country homes and interiors business short listed, and best renovation South West.
- Address
-
TQ12 6ES Newton Abbot
United Kingdom
+44-7835100577 www.hollykeeling.co.uk