Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
holly keeling interiors and styling
Interior Designers & Decorators in Newton Abbot
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
    Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
    Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
    Kitchen design
    BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
    BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
    BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
    BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

    For as long as I can remember I have been interested in home interiors and since moving to Devon 15 years ago I decided to turn my passion into a business. I studied Interior design and got my first project as an interior designer on the home of a friend who admired my own home style.

    Other work soon followed and I  was delighted when a major project in Devon, the transformation of a dilapidated farmhouse into a wonderful family home,  won a design award from Period Living Magazine.  

    I have now been working successfully as a freelance interior designer and stylist for eight years and work with individual private clients as well as large multi-nationals such as Tesco and John Lewis. I have worked on projects as diverse as country house hotels to dental surgeries, from sourcing individual objects to creating a complete design for a new home.

    So if you would like me to help you create a unique look for your home or business then give me a call or send me an email.

    Services
    Interior design and styling for photoshoots.
    Service areas
    UK and Newton Abbot
    Company awards
    Period Living award, country homes and interiors business short listed, and best renovation South West.
    Address
    TQ12 6ES Newton Abbot
    United Kingdom
    +44-7835100577 www.hollykeeling.co.uk
      Add SEO element